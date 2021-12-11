Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 7 Lakh Sales

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been in the Indian market for quite a while. Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza has now achieved 7,00,000 units sales. Over the years, the Brezza has seen a lot of changes like a minor facelift and the discontinuation of the diesel powertrain. Post-BS6, the Brezza is available with a sole petrol powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: a quick recap

After dropping the diesel engine from its line-up, the new BS6 compliant Vitara Brezza comes with a 4 cylinder 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine. While the unavailability of diesel trim might be a weakness for Maruti, a distinct advantage with the Vitara Brezza is its peppy 4-cylinder 1.5-liter petrol engine under the hood.

The SUV features a dual-tone roof, a new LED headlamp, and DRLs along with sporty interiors. In terms of features, Maruti offers advanced automatic transmission that features the Hill Hold Assist feature along with Smart Hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in Vitara Brezza’s fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for the automatic variant and 17.03km/l for the manual variant. It also features idle stop-start & torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy. A big naturally aspirated petrol engine translates to refined and linear power delivery at all RPMs making for fewer gearshifts.

Next-Gen Maruti Brezza: what to expect

It is a pretty well-known fact that Maruti Suzuki is ready to come out all guns blazing in the year 2022 with tons of new launches. The Vitara Brezza is due for a major update next year. The next-gen Brezza gets radical design changes when compared to the current Brezza. The front features an upright bonnet which is similar to the current Brezza. It gets a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all new and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs.

Also read: Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Leaked!

The interior is set to get a major overhaul as well. The center stage is taken up by a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This new infotainment system gets touch-sensitive buttons and it will come with all the bells and whistles such as Android Auto, Apple Car Play, a built-in navigation system, and connected car features. The next-gen Vitara Brezza is most likely to carry forward the sole petrol powertrain available in the current Brezza. The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.