Honda Motorcycles India To Halt Production Across All Four Plants From May 1st

In view of the current severe situation on account of the 2nd wave of Covid 19 and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced a temporary halt of its production operations across all 4 plants, effective from 1st May, 2021. Honda 2 Wheelers India has its Manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka & Vithalapur in Gujarat.

More details

Honda will utilize this temporary production halt (1st May to 15th May, 2021) for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Depending upon the evolving COVID situation & the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months.

Parallelly to effectively break the Chain, all Honda office associates will continue to Work-From-Home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers & business partners. Only the essential staff will be working at all our plants and various offices across the country. As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of all stakeholders.

New launches

Honda is on a roll in India currently. After ringing quite some bells with the launch of its CB500X, the company recently launched its CBR650R and the CB650R in India. The CBR650R retails for INR 8.88 lakhs while the CB650R will set you back by INR 8.67 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). Honda has taken the CKD ( Completely Knocked Down ) route to bring these motorcycles into India. Honda substantially updated the CBR650F a couple of years back and made it look more in line with its litre-class fire-breather, the Fireblade. There was a slight change in its moniker too, where the F in its name was replaced with an ‘R’, hinting at its sportier intent. The updates on both the motorcycles include a Euro 5 (BS6) engine, suspension upgrade and more.

The 649cc engine has witnessed revisions to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer, to help it meet Euro 5 (BS6) emission regulations. The peak power and torque figures now stand at 95hp and 63Nm respectively.