Next Gen KTM 790 Adventure Spotted Testing With Fresh Design And New Hardware

KTM has been testing the next generation 790 Adventure, and the latest spy shots reveal that the middleweight adventure bike is getting a major makeover. The motorcycle looks very different from the current version, with a slimmer body, fresh styling, updated braking components, and a redesigned front section. Although the bike is still under testing, many production ready details can already be seen.
Key Changes at a Glance
|Feature
|New KTM 790 Adventure
|Headlight
|Single projector LED with DRLs
|Engine
|799cc parallel twin
|Power
|Around 95 PS
|Torque
|87 Nm
|Gearbox
|6 speed with bidirectional quickshifter
|Front Wheel
|21 inch
|Rear Wheel
|18 inch
|Suspension
|WP Apex USD fork and WP Apex monoshock
|Brakes
|New WP brake callipers
|Display
|5 inch TFT with Bluetooth
Fresh Styling Makes It Look Sharper
The biggest visual change can be seen at the front. The test bike now gets a compact projector LED headlight with sleek daytime running lights. Compared to the older model, the front section looks much cleaner and narrower.
A tall windscreen is also visible, which should help reduce wind pressure during long highway rides. The fuel tank has also been reshaped, and the side panels now look sportier than before. Another noticeable change is the long single piece seat replacing the split seat seen on the existing bike.
Engine and Hardware
Power is expected to come from the familiar 799cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine. The same engine is already used in the latest KTM 790 Duke.
Expected mechanical details include:
- Around 95 PS of power
- 87 Nm of peak torque
- 6 speed gearbox
- Bidirectional quickshifter
The adventure bike also continues with the proper off road wheel setup featuring a 21 inch front wheel and an 18 inch rear wheel.
Suspension, Brakes and Features
The test motorcycle uses WP Apex suspension at both ends. Spy images also show new WP branded brake callipers, which are similar to those seen on the latest KTM 790 Duke.
Expected features include:
- 5 inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation
- Music controls
- Call and SMS alerts
- Multiple ride modes
- Cruise control
- Cornering ABS
- Lean sensitive traction control
- Off road ABS mode
There is also a possibility that KTM may remove the Demo Mode available on the present model, allowing buyers to access all features without the earlier limitation.