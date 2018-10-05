Maruti Suzuki Launches WagonR Limited Edition

These days almost every manufacturer is rolling out special offers and editions for their festive season, Maruti Suzuki has decided to join the bandwagon by launching a Limited Edition of their WagonR hatchback. The auspicious festival season will mark the commencement of sale for the new WagonR Limited Edition which aims to add freshness and cater to the changing taste of ever-evolving WagonR buyers. Maruti Suzuki has embellished the spacious WagonR Limited Edition with delightful new features, stylish interiors along with a wide array of enhanced features.

The list of features includes an interior styling kit, double-din Bluetooth Music System with speakers and Reverse Parking Sensors. Other additions include new stylish seat covers, premium cushion set, body graphics and a rear spoiler that intend to take the style quotient of this car a notch higher.

On this occasion, Mr R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them. With its tall boy design, driving comfort, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, WagonR has always been amongst the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India.”

The WagonR has been one of the most popular choices among car buyers in India and continues to be amongst India’s top 5 selling cars. Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell 85,000 units of WagonR between April and September 2018. Over 21.9 lakh WagonR have been sold since its launch in 1999 which further reinforces its functional appeal. The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional accessories kits at a special price of Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490, much lower than the supposed market price.