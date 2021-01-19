Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Across Its Portfolio

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., India’s largest automobile manufacturer has joined the party too. The beginning of this month witnessed almost all the manufacturers hiking the prices across their portfolio and now, Maruti Suzuki too has officially announced a price hike across its portfolio. The carmaker has announced a hike of almost 1 % and the highest price delta is of INR 34,000.

The announced price hike will be effective from the 18th day of January 2021 as said by Maruti Suzuki in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on Monday.

Maruti’s shares gained 1 % after announcing the price hike and currently trades for INR 7,947.60, up 1.5 % or INR 117. It has witnessed an intraday high of INR 7,990.30 and a low of INR 7,835.00, and it has witnessed a 52-week high of INR 8,329 and a 52-week low of INR 4,001.10.

The reason for the hike is the same as other manufacturers. Increased prices of raw manufacturing materials have a direct effect on the total cost and hence, the price hike. Maruti Suzuki’s range starts from as low as INR 2.96 lakhs for the base variant of the Alto and goes all the way up to INR 11.53 lakhs for the top trim of the XL6 ( all prices, ex-showroom ).

The base trim of the Alto gets a hike of around INR 9,000 while Maruti’s premium hatch, the Baleno will need you to shell out an extra INR 19,400. The S-Presso will cost you an extra INR 7,000 henceforth. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R will cost you an extra between INR 2,500 all the way up to INR 18,200, depending on the trim level you opt for. The Compact SUV Vitara Brezza demands an extra around INR 10,000 while the hatch Celerio retails for an extra INR 14,400. Only a select few models haven’t been bumped up in price.

Maruti Suzuki had discontinued diesel engines into the BS6 era. But, with a good demand for diesels still in play, Maruti is likely to introduce its 1.5L diesel again. Adding to that, it is going to unveil the facelifted Swift soon, which has spied testing. Also spied testing is the Celerio which will seemingly receive an update very soon.