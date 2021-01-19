TVS XL 100 Winter Edition Launched At INR 49,599

The TVS XL 500 is one of the most iconic mopeds in India. The XL 100 is big on utility and plays a very crucial role in building a business as it is majorly used as a workhorse. TVS has now launched a new Winner edition of the XL 100 in India. TVS has priced the new Winner edition at INR 49,599 ( all prices, ex-showroom ), adding another name into an already renowned list of the variants under the XL 100 line up.

More details

To set it apart, TVS has given the winner edition a rather cool blue colour, or as TVS calls it – “Delight Blue.”

The winner edition will be available exclusively with this as the only paint job. The XL 500 winner edition gets a bit of chrome treatment here and there like on the rear-view mirrors and on the exhaust shield to add a bit of style quotient. The XL 500 winner edition gets a split seat setup with a dual-tone treatment of beige and dark, chocolate brown. This new variant of the XL 500 is based on TVS’ heavy-duty i-TouchStart variant. Apart from all this, it retains its signature styling with a metal floorboard to what it’s known best to do, carry luggage without a fuss. The pillion seat here can be completely removed to obtain more storage space, should you need one. Also, the winner edition gets a USB charging port and an integrated start/kill switch.

Specifications

The underpinning of the new winner edition is the same as the rest of variants in the XL 500 moped line up. Talking about mechanicals, it draws power from the same 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 4.3BHP of peak power @6000 RPM and 6.5Nm of peak torque @3500 RPM, same as the heavy-duty i-TouchStart variant. The suspension duties are taken care of by a pair of standard telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the back. The stopping power is provided by a 110mm drum brake on each spoked wheel, supplemented by TVS’ synchronised braking tech. The kerb weight of this version of the popular moped is 89 Kg and it can carry around a cargo of 130 Kg.

With this new entrant, the XL 500 lineup now comprises of Comfort, Heavy Duty, Heavy Duty i-Touchstart, Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition, Comfort i-Touchstart and the HeavyDuty i-Touchstart Winner Edition with prices starting from INR 40,990 for the Comfort trim and going all the way up to INR 49,599 for the newly launched winner edition.