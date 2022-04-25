Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And XL6 Facelift Vs Rivals: Specs and Features Compared

Maruti recently gave a mid-life refresh to its MPV twins, the Ertiga and XL6. Though both the MPVs are pretty much the same underneath, the XL6 has been positioned as a more premium alternative to the Ertiga. Other than this sibling rivalry, these MPVs also go up against the Kia Carens and the Hyundai Alcazar. Let’s take a look at how these MPVs stack up against each other in terms of prices, specifications, and features!

Price

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol MT ₹11.29L-₹13.05L ₹9.60L- ₹16.60L ₹16.34L-₹18.89L ₹8.35L-₹10.59L Petrol AT 12.79L- ₹14.55L ₹14.80L- ₹17.50L ₹19.56L-₹20.00L ₹10.99L- ₹12.79L

If you’re on a tight budget, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will fit your bill. The Kia Carens comes a close second with its entry-level variants. However, it surpasses the XL6 with its pricier mid and top-end variants. The Hyundai Alcazar is undoubtedly the most MPV of the lot.

Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Length 4445 mm 4540mm 4500mm 4395mm Width 1775mm 1800mm 1790mm 1735mm Height 1755mm 1700mm 1675mm 1690mm Wheelbase 2740mm 2760mm 2790mm 2740mm Boot Space 209Litres 216Litres 180Litres 209Litres Ground clearance 180mm 195mm 200mm 185mm

The Kia Carens rules the roost when it comes to the overall dimensions. It also has the most spacious boot which is closely followed by the Ertiga and the XL6. The Hyundai Alcazar has the best-in-class ground clearance.

Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine 1.5L 4-cylinder (Naturally Aspirated) 1.5L 4-cylinder (naturally Aspirated)/1.4L 4-cylinder (turbocharged) 2.0L 4-cylinder, (Naturally Aspirated) 1.5L 4-cylinder (Naturally Aspirated) Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT Power 103hp 115hp/140hp 157hp 103hp Torque 136Nm 144Nm/242Nm 191Nm 136.8Nm

Though the Maruti twins offer the least power with their 1.5L NA engine, they are the most efficient in the class. The Ertiga also exclusively offers the option of CNG. The Kia Carens is the only MPV to offer a torquey turbocharged engine and a DCT gearbox. The Hyundai Alcazar is the most powerful in this comparison thanks to the larger 2L NA engine.

Features

The Maruti Ertiga and XL6 share features such as a 7-inch Smartplay pro infotainment system, connected car features, cruise control, auto headlamps, automatic climate control, a color MID, electrically foldable ORVMs, air-cooled cupholders, and AC vents for all three rows, 4 airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. The XL6 also gets LED headlamps, telescopic steering wheel, footwell ambient lighting, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ventilated seats, 360-degree parking camera, and UV and IR cut glass.

The Carens gets a plethora of features that include a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display, one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers. Other features are Paddle shifters, smartphone wireless charging, automatic headlights, Rain sensing wipers, and Front-Parking Sensors, under-seat storage with a sliding tray, retractable cup-holders, large side door bins, two-tier storage inside the front armrest, folding armrest for the 2nd row. It gets OTA system updates and Kia Connect App as well.

The Alcazar gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets 64 color ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging for the front two rows, an electric parking brake with auto-hold, front row seatback table with cupholder and device holder, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, selectable driving modes, and traction modes and ventilated seats.