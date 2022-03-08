Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Launched At ₹8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG iteration of the Dzire which is supposedly the most fuel-efficient CNG sedan that you can buy today. The Dzire CNG has been launched in two variants. The VXI variant is priced at ₹8.14L and the ZXI variant is priced at ₹8.82L. Maruti Suzuki has also mentioned that the CNG Dzire is available through a Monthly subscription at ₹16,999/- and a normal petrol Dzire for 14100/-.

What are the changes?

Firstly, the CNG Dzire is based on the standard Dzire and so there aren’t many changes. However, Maruti Suzuki has mentioned that they have retuned the engine and the suspension. Talking about the engine, the CNG Dzire has the same 1.2L engine that has been retuned, and now with CNG, it produces 76hp of max power and 98.5Nm of max torque in CNG mode. Meanwhile, in petrol mode, it produces 88hp of max power and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated with 5-speed MT and the car returns a mileage of 31.12 Km/Kg.

The interior remains the same with the most prominent feature being the inclusion of a 10.67cm multi-information colored TFT display that gives it a vibrant visual appeal. What makes it even better to look at are the new modern wooden finish ornaments on the doors and instrument panels with a natural gloss finish. The new characteristic dual-tone seats enhance the overall cabin appeal. The new 17.78cm Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services. In addition to music, users can surf news feeds, get the latest weather updates and use navigation with live traffic updates.

Official Statements

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted, and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.”