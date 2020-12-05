Maruti Suzuki Donates 50 Barricades to Ahmedabad District Police

Maruti Suzuki Foundation, the CSR arm of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, donated 50 traffic management barricades to Ahmedabad District Police, Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment to road safety. The barricades are designed to enforce law and order and help inculcate traffic discipline amongst road users. The 50 barricades were handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Viramgam), Dr. Lavina Sinha, IPS, in the presence of Mr. Bhavesh Shah, Company Secretary at SMG and Mr Neeraj Jain, Company Secretary at TDSG here today.

The police have earmarked specific locations where these barricades will be installed to monitor the traffic situation.

Complimenting Maruti Suzuki for their efforts in road safety Chief Guest Dr Lavina Sinha, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Viramgam), said, “We are thankful to Maruti Suzuki for offering steel and collapsible barricades to Ahmedabad District Police. We will be using some of these in and around Vithalpur at important junctions to improve traffic conditions and instil discipline. Road safety is an important area where corporates and Police must collaborate for good results. We look forward to working with SMG, MSIL and TDSG in improving road safety in the area.”

Key local initiatives by SMG

Under its CSR efforts, Suzuki Motor Gujarat has initiated a unique project called PATH (People Awareness about Threat on Highways). Through Project PATH they are sensitizing villagers and local communities on road safety. The initiative addresses the issues related to creating awareness in local drivers’ families, awareness amongst women and elderly family members, organizing auto and local driver meetings and various youth engagement initiatives. The programme also encourages the youth to actively participate by becoming road safety ambassadors and volunteers. To create awareness amongst the youth, Project PATH actively engages youth from local school and colleges along with ITI programmes. These education programmes are customized to impart education on traffic rules, the importance of road signs, using Zebra crossing and the importance of road safety to life and family. Project PATH has also placed hoardings in selected project villages to spread awareness about road safety rules.

Under Project PATH SMG also conducts Truck Drivers Meet, wherein one-day defensive driving training is imparted to truck drivers engaged in various activities at parking, logistic and hotel surroundings the SMG facility. In addition, a special awareness campaign on wearing helmets is part of the several local initiatives.