Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Spied Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the festive season, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross has been spotted in the wild, probably during its TVC shoot. Reports suggest that the Celerio Cross could be christened as the Celerio X upon launch.

Visual differences on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X over the standard variant include a black coloured body kit that features a black bumper with a silver scuff plate, integrated reflectors, black alloy wheels and black wheel arch cladding. Another leaked image from the ARAI reveals that the Celerio X will be available in the Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, Zxi (O), Vxi AMT, Vxi AMT (O), Zxi AMT and Zxi AMT (O) trim levels.

Engine details are likely to remain unchanged and hence it can be assumed that the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross or Celerio X will continue to source power from the same 998cc three cylinder engine. This engine is capable of producing 67 hp at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. This engine will transfer power to the wheels via five speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT will be available as an option. Maruti has not revealed any details but with the spy images and leaked details surfacing on the web, expect a launch in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

Image courtesy: Team-BHP