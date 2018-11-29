Here’s the Pulsar 150 Neon! We Love the Yellow, Which One’s Your Favourite?

Bajaj Auto have introduced the new Pulsar 150 Neon range with fancy, contrasting lettering and other highlights to add some zing to the motorcycle model. The good thing is, the price, at 64,998 ex-Delhi, is the same as the classic variant, although the brand says that this is just an introductory price and may be increased at a later stage. Changes over the standard Pulsar range include an all-new colour and graphic scheme with Neon Red, Neon Yellow (with Matt Black Paint) and Neon Silver colour accents. While the changes are only cosmetic, we really think the variants look quite youthful and sporty, with the Neon Yellow being our favourite. In addition to the graphics, the Pulsar 150 Neon gets colour coordinated headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo, side-panel mesh and alloy grab rail. A 3D logo on the rear cowl and the coloured alloy wheel decal complete giving it a premium sportsbike appearance.

The new Pulsar 150 Neon shares its engine with the standard Pulsar 150. Like the Pulsar 150, it gets a 4 Stroke, 2–valve, twin spark, air cooled DTS-i engine with14PS of Power @ 8000 RPM and 13.4 Nm of Torque @ 6000 RPM. The bike comes equipped with 240 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Vas, President (Motorcycles), Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Pulsar has been the #1 sports bike in India for the past 17 years. The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. At a price of Rs 64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier.”

The ex-showroom price of the new Pulsar 150 Neon for various cities are: Delhi 64,998 Mumbai 65,446 Pune 65,446 Bangalore 66,086Kolkata 66,240Chennai 66,790

Check out an image gallery of the new Pulsar 150 Neon Range below