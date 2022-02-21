Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift To Feature Connected Car Tech!

There is no doubt Maruti Suzuki is cramming the 2022 Baleno facelift with a ton of features. Maruti has already revealed segment-first features such as a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. Now, the Indian carmaker has teased connected car technology for its upcoming premium hatchback. The new Suzuki Connect feature is set to bring many new remote functions to the Baleno to enhance the user experience. Let’s take a look at it:

Suzuki Connect explained

With the updated Suzuki Connect connectivity, from the teaser, we can see that it offers many features such as; locking and unlocking the car, turning on the hazard lights, etc. These are all basic features, but there are some interesting features such as; we can check how much fuel is available in the car through the app. We can also check how much range is left to refill the fuel.

We can get more information about the health of the car and we can keep a check on the issues of the car as there will be a notification if the car is having any issues. Talking about the commands, there are certain commands that are useful when the car is parked in any crowded location, for example, if you are in a parking lot you can check the location of the car through the app and if you can find it you can turn on the hazard lights or you can turn on the headlights as well. Lastly, you can remotely lock and unlock the car.

What to expect

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the previous one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the LED headlights. In terms of features, the new Baleno comes with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display.

Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.