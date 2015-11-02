Maruti Suzuki Baleno accessories revealed: Full list

Maruti Suzuki, NEXA website has been updated with a list of all the accessories for the newly launched Baleno hatchback. The website provides a feature to virtually install the accessories on the car for the prospective buyers to see how it looks.
The Maruti Suzuki was launched recently at INR 4.99 – 8.11 lakh for the petrol / diesel variants. The new model will be sold exclusively through the newly instated NEXA dealerships.
The long list of the accessories for the new hatchback includes exterior, interior, feature related and infotainment upgrades. A comprehensive list of the available accessories is provided below.
Exterior
- ORVM garnish
- Alloy wheels
- Mud flap
- Door visor
- Roof luggage carrier
- Front underbody spoiler
- Rear underbody spoiler
- Rear underbody spoiler
Interior
- Seat covers
- Floor mats
- Mobile charger
- Front armrest
Lifestyle
- A/C power socket in luggage compartment
- Xtreme vision halogen bulb
- Mobile holder
- Ceramic deity idols / pictures
- Car cleaning items
- Car perfumes
- Interior light kit for the luggage compartment
- USB charger
- Glove box lamp
- Cushions
- Cool / Warm box 8 litres
- Multipurpose safety tool
Infotainment
- Head Up Display
- Garmin Navigation Devices (variety of screen sizes and functionalities available)
- Car handsfree kits
- Kenwood, JVC and XAV audio player units
- Speakers and woofers
- Amplifiers
Car safety
- Body cover
- Child seats – big / small
- Gear lock