Maruti Suzuki Baleno accessories revealed: Full list

Maruti Suzuki, NEXA website has been updated with a list of all the accessories for the newly launched Baleno hatchback. The website provides a feature to virtually install the accessories on the car for the prospective buyers to see how it looks.

The Maruti Suzuki was launched recently at INR 4.99 – 8.11 lakh for the petrol / diesel variants. The new model will be sold exclusively through the newly instated NEXA dealerships.

The long list of the accessories for the new hatchback includes exterior, interior, feature related and infotainment upgrades. A comprehensive list of the available accessories is provided below.

Exterior

ORVM garnish

Alloy wheels

Mud flap

Door visor

Roof luggage carrier

Front underbody spoiler

Rear underbody spoiler

Interior

Seat covers

Floor mats

Mobile charger

Front armrest

Lifestyle

A/C power socket in luggage compartment

Xtreme vision halogen bulb

Mobile holder

Ceramic deity idols / pictures

Car cleaning items

Car perfumes

Interior light kit for the luggage compartment

USB charger

Glove box lamp

Cushions

Cool / Warm box 8 litres

Multipurpose safety tool

Infotainment

Head Up Display

Garmin Navigation Devices (variety of screen sizes and functionalities available)

Car handsfree kits

Kenwood, JVC and XAV audio player units

Speakers and woofers

Amplifiers

Car safety