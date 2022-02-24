Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 Variants Explained

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is here and how! Launched at ₹6.35 lakhs, the premium hatchback is set to give its competitors a run for their money. The new Baleno also brings in a ton of new and first in segment features which are found in cars above a segment or two. However, what to do the lower variants offer in terms of equipment? Let’s find out by decoding the variant-wise features list!

Sigma

The base Sigma is pretty well loaded for a base variant. It gets halogen projector headlamps, LED taillamps, all power windows with driver side up/down and anti-pinch, central locking with keyless entry, automatic climate control, rear defogger, tilt steering, monochrome MID, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, and ISOFIX anchorages. The Sigma manual is priced at ₹6.35 lakh.

Delta

The Delta variant adds full wheel covers, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, chrome grille, turn indicator on ORVMs, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, steering mounted audio controls, parcel shelf and ESP with hill-start assist for AMT variants. The Delta manual and AMT are priced at ₹7.19 lakh and ₹7.69 lakh respectively.

Zeta

Over the Delta variant, the Zeta variant gets auto headlamps, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, rear A/C vents, rear fast charging USB, driver seat height adjust, push button start/stop with keyless entry, rear wiper with washer, telescopic steering wheel, smartplay pro infotainment system, voice asisstant, Suzuki Connect, OTA updates, 2 tweeters, colour MID, rear adjustbale headrests, centre sliding armrest, 60:40 split rear seat, front footwell lamp, reverse camera and 6 airbags. The Zeta manual and AMT are priced at ₹8.09 lakh and ₹8.59 lakh respectively.

Alpha

The top-end Alpha variants adds all the bells and whistles such as signature DRLs, UV cut glass, precision cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps with chrome garnish, head-up display, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, auto folding ORVMs, co-driver vanity lamp, Arkamys premium sound, Smartplay Pro+ 9-inch HD touchscreen, leather-wrapped steering wheel and 360-degree camera. The Alpha manual and AMT are priced at ₹8.99 lakh and ₹9.49 lakh respectively.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It delivers 22.35 km/l in the manual guise and 22.94 km/l in the AMT.