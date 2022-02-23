Lexus NX350H Gets A Launch Date!

The mid-size luxury SUV segment is dominated by the Germans such as the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5. However, Lexus is set to change it with the NX350H which is all set to be launched on 9th March. Pre-bookings for the hybrid SUV are already underway. The NX350H will be offered in 3 variants, namely, Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more.

Lexus NX350H: What to expect

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h gets some subtle changes to the exterior over the previous iteration. The grille is the same but the headlights are redesigned to have pointy, arrow-shaped running lights with 3 projectors LED headlights as an option. The traditional L emblem has been replaced by a bold Lexus letter at the back.

The biggest change in the NX350h is its interiors. It now comes with a 9.8-inch screen, and a 14-inch display is an option. We can also find physical dials for controlling elements like climate control and audio volume. However, most of the functions are now controlled by the screen which declutters the cabin from all the buttons. Other tech in the cabin includes a 7.0-inch high-definition screen in the instrument cluster and an optional 10-inch head-up display.

Talking about the engine, the NX 350h comes with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 275 hp and 317 lb-ft 430 Nm. It also uses an 8-speed automatic and gets to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.

Lexus NX: Rivals

As mentioned earlier, the Lexus NX competes with BMW X3, Audi Q5, etc. The facelifted Q5 is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor seen in the Audi A6. In its 45 TFSI iteration, this motor generates 245PS of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, while Quattro all-wheel drive will be standard. On the other hand, the BMW X3 has a 2.0L inline 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which puts out 252HP of power and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic Sports Transmission. The X3 30i can achieve 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds.