BMW Teases The Upcoming X4 Facelift!

The BMW X4 is the coupe derivative of the X3. Though it commands a premium over the standard X3, it is still cheaper than the BMW X6 which kick-started the whole trend of coupe SUVs. BMW has teased their 2022 BMW X4 facelift which is set to be launched soon. The teaser states ‘A Bold New Statement Is On Its Way’. It is also mentioned that the car will have new striking aesthetics thanks to the more aggressive styling of the X4 facelift.

Design

The design has quite a few changes such as the new bold signature BMW grille that is an addition to the overall road presence of the car. The facelifted X4 also sits on newer and larger alloy wheels. The most noticeable changes are the new and aggressive resdesigned front and rear bumpers. It also gets a set of new adaptive LED headlights and LED taillamps. Finally, the sloping coupe-like roofline is retained which is one of unique design elements of the X4.

Interior

In terms of features, it comes with a multi-function steering wheel, electric seats with memory function, welcome light carpet, head-up display, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 3-zone climate control, auto wipers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto wipers. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display which gets wirless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

In terms of safety features, the X4 will be fitted with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

Powertrain

The X4 facelift will come with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. The petrol engine will be a 2-litre turbocharged unit engine that pumps out 258bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque.

The entry level diesel engine will be a 2.0-litre engine that chunks out 190bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine that produces 265bhp of max power and a crazy 620Nm of peak torque. All engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.