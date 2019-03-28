Mahindra Mojo UT300 Offered with Massive Discounts, Is the End Near?

Mahindra is now enjoying success in the two-wheeler world with its newly revived Jawa brand. Booked till the month of September, the production facilities of the Jawa brand are now at full capacity to fulfil the deliveries of the long pending orders. In this wave of nostalgia, most of us forgot that Mahindra had its own range of motorcycles on offer. Their flagship motorcycle, the Mojo XT300 had been joined by the Mojo UT300 last year and was made available at a much more affordable price point. With the aim of boosting sales of the brand, the UT300 has not been able to do that yet. A couple of calls to some Mahindra dealers has revealed that this bike is now offered with a massive discount. Is this the end road for the Mojo? This stock clearance sale indicates so.

The dealers also revealed that this scheme is only applicable to vehicles manufactured in the year of 2018 and is valid till the end of March only. Apart from a flat discount of INR 40,000, one can obtain further benefits of INR 20,000 as part of an exchange scheme, bringing the total discount to INR 60,000. Moreover, employees of Mahindra get a flat discount of INR 75,000. With an ex-showroom price of INR 1.49 Lakh, one can now get this motorcycle for almost half the price at this point in time.

The Mojo UT300 is a road-biased adventure touring motorcycle which uses a single cylinder, liquid-cooled 300 cc engine. The carburettor fed engine is tuned to generate 23 hp of power and 25.2 Nm of torque. Mahindra did away with some components like the LED DRLs, fuel injection system, USD front suspension and some more bits to make it available at a lower price point. The motorcycle uses a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, keeping the power in check when on the road.

Also Read: Jawa Is Set to Pay Tribute to the Forever Heroes of India in an Upcoming Auction

With almost no sales right now, does it really make sense for Mahindra to still pump money into this product? The logical answer would seem to be no. The company already is under pressure to assemble and deliver the long pending orders of the Jawa brand, it will make more sense to use the remaining Mojo assembly lines to further increase the production of the Jawa brand and let the Mojo remain in the history books. Do you agree? Let us know in the comment section of our social media channels.