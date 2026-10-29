Maruti Fronx Facelift Spied Testing – What to expect?

Following the recent introduction of the updated Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has turned its focus toward the Fronx. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the popular crossover was recently spotted on Indian roads, revealing critical design updates and substantial hardware upgrades for the upcoming mid-life refresh.
Given that the Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno, a shared feature pool is expected. However, the latest spy shots indicate that the crossover is set to receive several premium mechanical and technological additions.
What the spy shots show
The spy shots reveal a wider front grille featuring a revised mesh pattern. A prominently covered central section on the grille suggests the integration of radar hardware, confirming the inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS suite.
While the split-lighting setup – comprising upper LED daytime running lights and bumper-mounted main headlamp units – retains its familiar layout, the front bumper features dense camouflage hiding a re-profiled design. Notably, the test car is equipped with front parking sensors, a feature absent in the current iteration.
At the rear, updates are more discreet, though a redesigned bumper and subtle tweaks to the connected LED tail-lamp signature are expected. Crucially, the test mule was spotted with rear disc brakes, marking a significant performance and safety upgrade over the current model’s drum setup.
Interior
Maruti is expected to make more changes to the equipment list than the dashboard design. The cabin layout could stay familiar, while new features may be added. The expected additions include:
- Ventilated front seats
- Leatherette upholstery
- Updated trim inserts
- New upholstery colours
- Clarion branded audio system
- Wireless charging with cooling
- Head-up display
- 9-inch touchscreen
The ADAS package is also expected to be offered, following the Baleno facelift. It could bring functions such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and high-beam assistance.
New petrol engine expected
The biggest mechanical change could be the 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit and has already been used in the Swift, Dzire and the latest Baleno.
The engine produces around 83hp and 112Nm. It is expected to be paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG version could also be offered with manual and AMT options.
The existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine is likely to continue. It makes 100hp and 148Nm and is available with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.
The current Fronx is priced from Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 12.03 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelift could see a small price revision depending on the added equipment. An official launch date is yet to be announced.