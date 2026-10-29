Flying Flea C6 Now Available in Pune With 10 Sales and Service Centres

Pune buyers can now check out Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle without having to travel to another city. Flying Flea has opened 10 sales and service centres across Pune, making the C6 available in another major Indian market.
Pune is the third city in India to get the Flying Flea brand, following Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company already has 12 sales and service centres in Bengaluru and four in Hyderabad.
10 centres across Pune
The new network covers several parts of the city and is meant to handle both sales and regular service. The locations include:
- Nomadic Motorbikes – Pimple Saudagar
- Kings Royal Riders – Wakad
- Dhone Automobiles – Adarsh Nagar, Market Yard
- Brahma Motors – Wakdewadi
- Hridaan Motors – Chinchwad
- Legacy Automotive – Kondhwa
- Dhone Automobiles – Yerawada
- Chopada Motors – Wagholi
- Vogue Motocorp LLP – Baner
- Dhone Automobiles – Kasarwadi
Flying Flea uses a hub-and-spoke ownership setup for its network. The Pune centres will provide technical support, routine servicing and maintenance. Customers will also get 24×7 roadside assistance with the C6.
Flying Flea C6 battery and motor
The C6 gets a 3.91kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of 154km. Its permanent magnet synchronous motor produces 15.4kW of peak power and 60Nm of peak torque.
Some of its main specifications are:
|Specification
|Flying Flea C6
|Battery
|3.91kWh
|Claimed range
|154km IDC
|Motor
|PMSM
|Peak power
|15.4kW
|Peak torque
|60Nm
|Price
|Rs 2.79 lakh
|BaaS price
|Rs 1.99 lakh
The motorcycle also gets cornering-sensitive ABS, traction control and five riding modes. One of these modes can be configured by the rider. Its retro styling is paired with a girder-type front fork and modern connected features.
Colours and ownership
The C6 is offered in three colours: Storm Black, Flea Green and Parachute White. All three colours are priced the same.
The standard price is Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can also choose the Battery-as-a-Service model, which brings the motorcycle’s upfront price down to ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Pune expansion follows the response seen in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Flying Flea says C6 owners in these two cities have already covered more than 1.25 lakh kilometres.
The company has also confirmed the S6, a more scrambler-style electric motorcycle that will share its basic underpinnings with the C6.
With its Pune network now in place, the Flying Flea C6 has a larger sales and service base in India. The new centres also give Pune customers a chance to see and experience the electric motorcycle locally.