2027 Kawasaki Z900 Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2027 model year Z900 in India, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the updated inline-four streetfighter commenced on October 28, 2026. The latest iteration introduces two fresh colour options alongside significant electronics, chassis, and hardware updates designed to elevate its performance and everyday usability.
What has changed for 2027?
The Z900 continues with its sharp Sugomi design. It gets a triple-LED headlight, aluminium shrouds with the Z logo and a shorter tail section. The LED tail-light also uses a light-guiding design.
For the 2027 model year, Kawasaki has introduced two new dual-tone paint schemes:
- Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray
- Pearl Blizzard White with Plasma Lime Green
The previous model’s Candy Lime Green with a grey frame and Black with Gold frame colours have been dropped.
Engine and gearbox
The motorcycle continues to be powered by its acclaimed 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. It delivers 124 PS of power at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm.
Electronic throttle valves help control air and fuel delivery. Riders can select Full Power or Low Power modes, with Low Power cutting output to around 75 percent.
The riding modes are linked with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). Sport gets KTRC 1 with Full Power, Road uses KTRC 2 with Full Power, while Rain combines KTRC 3 with Low Power. A Rider mode allows the settings to be adjusted separately.
IMU and quickshifter
One of the key equipment additions is the IMU-supported electronics package. The Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) controls engine power and braking while the bike is being ridden through a corner.
The Z900 also gets a bi-directional quickshifter. It allows clutch-free upshifts and downshifts from 1,500rpm. Electronic cruise control is also available for longer rides.
The 5-inch colour TFT display has two layouts. It supports smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, which now adds voice commands and turn-by-turn navigation.
Chassis, suspension and brakes
The motorcycle uses a high-tensile steel trellis frame. Kawasaki has revised the area around the head pipe and swingarm pivot. The rear frame also gets changes to allow more seat cushioning.
Suspension equipment includes:
- 41mm inverted front fork
- Adjustable rebound damping and spring preload
- Horizontal back-link rear shock
- 120mm front wheel travel
- 140mm rear wheel travel
New Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres are fitted to five-spoke wheels.
Braking is handled by twin 264mm front discs with radial-mounted four-piston callipers and a 216mm rear disc. ABS is standard at both ends, with Kawasaki’s intelligent system using wheel speed, brake pressure and engine data.
Price
The 2027 Kawasaki Z900 costs Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. There is no separate price for the two colour options.
The Z900 continues to offer a 948cc four-cylinder engine, strong electronics and a good equipment list at this price. For buyers looking at a performance-focused street bike, it remains a well-equipped option.