Maruti Suzuki Surpasses 50,000 EV Exports Milestone, Leading India’s Global Push!

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has exported over 50,000 electric vehicles to global markets since August 2025, establishing India as a critical hub for international EV manufacturing. Making the official announcement today on October 29, 2026, the company revealed that its electric passenger vehicles accounted for nearly 93% of India’s total EV exports between April and September this year.
The Suzuki e Vitara Anchors the Global Campaign
Driving this export momentum is the Suzuki e Vitara, the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The e Vitara is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. Mass production for international markets kicked off in August 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Key details of the export milestone:
- Cumulative EV exports: More than 50,000 units since August 2025
- Share of India’s electric passenger vehicle exports: Nearly 93% from April to September 2026
- Export reach: Nearly 50 countries
- Largest region: Europe
- EV export position: India’s leading EV exporter in FY2025-26, with its lead continuing in April-September FY2026-27
The company said it held the top position in India’s electric vehicle exports in the 2025-26 financial year and kept that position during the first half of FY2026-27.
Hansalpur plant supports exports
The Gujarat facility is the only production base for Suzuki’s first battery-electric vehicle. It has recently raised its annual production capacity to one million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki plant worldwide to reach that output at a single location.
Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs 25,288.7 crore in the Hansalpur facility. The plant also handled nearly half of the company’s total overseas shipments during FY2025-26, underlining its role beyond electric vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki’s wider export network
The automaker exports 16 models to nearly 120 countries. It has been India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive years, according to the company. Between April and September 2026, it accounted for more than 50% of India’s passenger vehicle exports.
|Export detail
|Company-reported figure
|Cumulative EV exports
|More than 50,000
|EV export start
|August 2025
|Share of India’s electric passenger vehicle exports, April-September 2026
|Nearly 93%
|EV export destinations
|Nearly 50 countries
|Total models exported
|16
|Total export markets
|Nearly 120 countries
|Hansalpur annual production capacity
|1 million vehicles
|Investment in Hansalpur
|Rs 25,288.7 crore
|Share of overall exports handled by Hansalpur in FY2025-26
|Nearly 50%
Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the milestone showed India’s manufacturing strength and growing ability to compete in overseas markets. He also linked the e Vitara programme with the government’s Make in India initiative.
The latest numbers show how the e Vitara has become part of Maruti Suzuki’s overseas business in a short period. With exports spread across nearly 50 countries and the Hansalpur plant serving as its production base, the company is building its electric vehicle presence alongside its established passenger vehicle exports.