Gulf Oil plans 70% capacity increase as it marks 125 years

Gulf Oil has announced plans to increase production capacity and expand into new areas of mobility. As the global brand marks 125 years, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 240 million litres by March 2027, a rise of 70%. The company is also working on EV charging solutions and other industrial technologies.
Expansion plans
Gulf said the capacity increase is part of its investment programme to meet demand. The company will continue to build its lubricant business while adding areas such as:
- EV charging hardware, software and connectivity
- Sustainable oils and fluid solutions
- Cooling technology for data centres
- Mobility and industrial applications
Gulf has partnerships with more than 50 OEMs and operates an R&D hub in Chennai. The company says these partnerships will help it develop products to meet mobility requirements.
India business
Originally founded in 1901, Gulf now operates a global trade footprint spanning more than 100 countries. In the domestic market, the company has grown at two to three times the industry average over the past 15 years, securing its position as India’s second-largest private lubricant brand.
Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman of Gulf Oil, noted that India remains one of the brand’s fastest-growing and most consistent markets globally. The current expansion strategy is designed to anchor the brand’s traditional oil business while rapidly scaling its e-mobility services.
125-year celebration
Gulf marked the anniversary at an event in Mumbai attended by customers, distributors and partners. Sanjay Hinduja was joined by brand ambassadors MS Dhoni and Smriti Mandhana.
Gulf also released its anniversary film, Born to be Behad, featuring Dhoni. Gulf said its Kuch Behad Kar platform will continue to shape its communication.
Support for women
To commemorate the anniversary, Gulf has also launched a new corporate social responsibility program titled Generation Behad. The company has formally pledged to empower 125,000 women within the automotive and transport sectors by providing professional training and employment opportunities.
What lies ahead
Gulf’s next phase will combine its core lubricant business with EV infrastructure, digital work, sustainability and industrial applications. Gulf is also looking at circularity and customer networks.
The 125-year milestone is therefore not just a celebration for Gulf. It marks a push into the changing mobility and industrial market.