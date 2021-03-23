Marc Marquez To Miss The MotoGP 2021 Season Openers In Qatar

The 2020 MotoGP season had a lot of things to discuss about. The whole season saw many new faces gunning ahead of some very familiar names. Unlike every other season, the year 2020 saw satellite teams shining as well. While the complete season was action-packed right from the beginning to the end of it, we surely missed Marc Marquez. The six-time world champion was unable to defend his title in 2020 after he broke the humerus bone in his right arm following a fall during the first race, staged at Jerez.

More details

With the first race of the 2021 MotoGP season only six days away, Marc Marquez has taken the decision to miss the opening round at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on the advice of his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional.

Official statement

Marc Marquez, together with his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional, have considered it prudent not to re-join competition this weekend in Qatar. In the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.

However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez’s return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition. Marquez will undergo another medical check on Monday, April 12.

What the man had to say?

“After the last review with the medical team, the doctors have advised me that the most prudent thing was not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix and to continue with the recovery plan that we have followed in recent weeks. I would have loved to be able to participate in the opening race of the World Championship, but we will have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that allow us to return to competition.”