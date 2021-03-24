Volkswagen Taigun To Mark Its Debut In India On 31st March 2021

The VW Group is well and truly geared up to mark 2021 as its turning point in India and it has some impressive products in the bag to make that happen. VW will unveil its Taigun in India on the 31st day of March 2021, a week later than the previously reported unveil date of 24th March 2021. A few days ago, Skoda unveiled its Kushaq based on VW’s heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform for India kickstarting VW’s India 2.0 strategy. Now, the Taigun will turn out to be VW’s first product under the India 2.0 strategy.

More details –

For your reference, Under the India 2.0 strategy, VW has invested around EUR 1 billion to grow its own and Skoda’s presence in the Indian subcontinent for the long term and VW is swiftly unveiling new products under the same to make a strong impact.

The Volkswagen Taigun was first seen at the Auto Expo in 2020. Talking about the Taigun, it features a very classic flowing VW design, well decorated by the LED headlamps and DRLs and the connected taillights. On the inside, expect to witness goodies like connected car technology, ambient lighting, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, dual-tone dash, cruise control and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster etc. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBS rear parking aid are a given.

In terms of the mechanicals, the Taigun will draw power from a choice of 2 turbo-petrol engine. Firstly, a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo-petrol TSI engine that will deliver 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque which also does duties on the polo, rapid and the Vento, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. Secondly, a 1.5L, 4cyl TSI turbo petrol engine that puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, which also sits under the hood of the T-Roc. This could be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard. Both these engines also sit under the hood of the Skoda Kushaq.

Upon launch, the Volkswagen Taigun will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Skoda Kushaq. It will hence be priced in the INR 10-16/17 lakhs price bracket. What do you think of the Kushaq and the Taigun?