Rumour Mill: Maruti Suzuki Silently Replacing Steering Assembly In 2017 Dzire

If reports are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki is silently replacing the steering assembly of the new 2017 Dzire. Reports suggest that the country’s largest automobile manufacturer has instructed all its dealerships to put a hold on deliveries of the new Dzire until the steering assembly is replaced.

Maruti Suzuki is said to be currently sending new steering assemblies to the dealerships for the affected models. It remains unknown whether the issue is related to a particular batch of cars or if it is present in all the units of the 2017 Dzire manufactured till date.

While the company is sending the new steering assemblies to the dealers, it is also believed to be replacing the affected part of the car in all units of the new Dzire before they are sent to dealerships across India. The news of the steering assembly comes barely a month after the launch of the new Dzire, which took place on May 16, 2017.

Currently in its third generation, the sub-4 metre sedan dropped the ‘Swift‘ tag and is currently known as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The model made its debut in India before the launch of its hatchback sibling. The new Dzire continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.3-litre diesel engine. These engines come mated to a five speed manual transmission while an AMT gearbox is available as an option.

Source: Team-BHP