Make in India, Gift to the World: SWITCH Mobility Sends First 10 of 100 Electric Buses to Mauritius Under Govt Pact

4-Point Overview:
- Global Partnership in Action: SWITCH Mobility exports 10 out of 100 electric buses to Mauritius under a special India-Mauritius government agreement.
- Made in India, for the World: Built at SWITCH’s Chennai facility, these electric buses are a true reflection of India’s EV manufacturing capabilities.
- Futuristic & Functional: The SWITCH EiV12 buses offer international-level safety, comfort, and tech features tailor-made for Mauritius’ urban needs.
- Driving Clean Mobility Goals: This move strengthens both nations’ commitments toward sustainability, clean public transport, and global EV leadership.
Introduction: India Sends a Green Gift to Mauritius
India is no longer just building electric buses — it’s sending them across oceans. In a proud moment for the nation’s green mobility push, SWITCH Mobility has flagged off the first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius as part of a 100-unit order, marking a special Government-to-Government gesture. Built in Chennai, powered by Indian engineering, and aimed at transforming urban transport in another country — this isn’t just business, it’s diplomacy on wheels.
A Symbol of Friendship: The India–Mauritius EV Pact
This export marks more than just a commercial milestone. It’s a special gift from the Government and people of India to their Mauritian counterparts, showing how clean energy can be a vehicle for diplomacy too.
The flag-off ceremony was attended by some of the highest-ranking dignitaries — including Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Osman Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport, and Shri Anurag Srivastava, Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius. Their presence highlighted the importance of this moment not just as a transport update — but a testament to India’s growing EV export potential.
Built in Chennai, Destined for the World
The SWITCH EiV12 buses were developed at the company’s advanced manufacturing facility in Chennai, a key node in SWITCH Mobility’s global supply chain. These are not off-the-shelf electric buses — they’ve been purpose-built for Mauritius, blending Indian craftsmanship with global engineering standards.
They reflect SWITCH Mobility’s vision: “Make in India, for the World” — and showcase how India can be a clean-tech powerhouse, supplying state-of-the-art electric mobility to global markets.
Tech-Forward, Passenger-First
The SWITCH EiV12 platform offers a holistic transport solution with:
- Capacity for 45 passengers
- Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) for enhanced safety
- Rear-end dual-gun charging for faster, space-efficient charging
- Switch iON – a smart telematics system for real-time monitoring and fleet tracking
Its floor-mounted LFP battery ensures a lower center of gravity, boosting ride stability — a big win for Mauritius’ city roads.
In short, these buses aren’t just electric — they’re intelligent, efficient, and built to meet the evolving needs of urban commuters.
Clean, Comfortable, and Completely Future-Ready
These buses are designed with a clear focus on sustainability:
- Zero tailpipe emissions
- Optimized for short-to-medium city commutes
- Built for durability, comfort, and reliability in tropical conditions
They’re more than just vehicles. They’re part of a larger clean mobility ecosystem — helping reduce pollution, modernize transport, and make cities like Port Louis more livable.
As RG Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer of SWITCH Mobility, put it, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to clean mobility, enhanced urban transport, and environmental preservation.”
Key Highlights of SWITCH EiV12 Electric Bus
|Feature
|Details
|Seating Capacity
|Up to 45 passengers
|Battery Type
|Floor-mounted LFP batteries
|Charging
|Dual-gun, rear-end fast charging
|Smart Tech
|SWITCH iON telematics, real-time monitoring, ITMS
|Safety
|Advanced Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS)
|Manufactured At
|SWITCH’s Advanced Facility, Chennai
|Purpose
|Urban public transport for Mauritius
|Operator in Mauritius
|National Transport Corporation (NTC)
Conclusion: A Ride Towards a Cleaner Tomorrow
With the delivery of the first batch of SWITCH EiV12 electric buses to Mauritius, India isn’t just exporting vehicles — it’s exporting innovation, intent, and global leadership in sustainable mobility. This project is a powerful symbol of friendship, of clean technology, and of how public transport can align with planetary goals.
Mauritius gains a future-ready, eco-friendly transport fleet — while India takes a confident step forward as a trusted global EV solutions provider.
This is what the future of mobility looks like: electric, efficient, and Made in India.