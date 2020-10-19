Mahindra’s All-New Thar Crosses 15,000 Bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the All-New Thar has now achieved the 15,000 bookings mark since its launch on October 2, 2020. As per the carmaker, 57% of all buyers of the All-New Thar are first-time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the Automatic variants. This comes after the 2020 Mahindra Thar’s achievement of 9,000 units in bookings after the first four days of being launched.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity.”

As one of the most anticipated launches in the industry, the All-New Thar has garnered a lot of interest from buyers and auto experts alike. As per Mahindra, since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 65,000 inquiries and more than 8 lakh website visitors.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is offered in LX and AX variant. The former is more oriented towards the urban jungle buyer, who will mostly use the SUV for city drives, while the other comes with the original off-road character. The carmaker also informs that it is the Urban users, who are keener towards buying the all-new Thar, over the traditional lovers of the brand. Apart from the addition of an automatic transmission option, the Thar also comes with two different powertrains. This gives the customers, the ability to choose between a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. There is a hard-top, soft-top, and a convertible option, and a completely new ladder-frame chassis for all-new Thar.

Making it modern, the new Thar’s cabin is now equipped with features such as a splash-proof infotainment screen, splash-proof AC control buttons, roof-mounted speakers, and steering-mounted controls. All these features are a massive upgrade over the older generation and make the Thar more appealing to drive. According to Mahindra, the main idea behind offering these accessories and merchandise is to ensure that no two Thar off-roaders are exactly alike while the owner themselves are also able to have practical equipment made for Indian conditions and climate.