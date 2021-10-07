Mahindra XUV700: Which Variant Should You Pick?

With Mahindra announcing two new variants for the XUV700, the extensive variants list has only become more complicated for customers. The SUV offers a ton of options for customers such as seating layout, option packs, engine/transmission combo, and even the option of AWD. But fret not since we’re going to make things a lot easier for you and pick out variants for varying needs.

MX series: the no-frills variant

The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. The MX range is available only with 5 seats and a manual transmission. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune. Some of the feature highlights include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM, and 17-inch steel wheels. The MX variants are a no-nonsense option for those who want a big SUV but are on a tight budget. The MX is also not too bare-bones as it still comes with a touchscreen infotainment system.

AX5: The value for money pick

It gets dual 10.25 inch HD screens for the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, built-in Amazon Alexa, Wireless android auto and apple car play, Adrenox Connect with 60+ connected features, clear-view headlamps, LED DRLs, 6 speakers and sound staging, rear wiper, LED DRLs, front fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, ESC, driving modes(diesel only), curtain airbags, LED clear view headlamps, sequential turn indicators, and cornering lamps. The AX5 variant sits somewhat in the middle of the XUV700 range. It has everything that you need and it is also priced competitively. You also get an option of 7 seats for ₹60,000 extra and an automatic transmission as well. However, it does miss out on a reverse parking camera but that can be easily fitted by the dealer.

AX7: Spoilt for choice

In addition to the features in the AX5, the AX7 adds an advanced driver assistance system, push-button start/stop, rear parking camera, driver drowsiness alert, smart clean zone air purifier, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic lights, automatic wipers, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, 6-way power-adjustable seat with memory function and side airbags. The AX7 is available only with a 7 seat option.

The AX7 offers almost everything that one would need in a fully loaded SUV if one has the budget for it. What’s more, is that it starts under ₹20 lakh which means that it undercuts its rivals like the Tata Safari as well. Want the AWD option? Add ₹1.3 lakhs for it. Want more features? Add ₹1.8 lakhs and get the luxury pack! It adds a 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony, driver knee airbag, keyless entry, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.