New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Sets A World Record; Here’s Why

Even if you aren’t necessarily a RE fanboy, you have to agree with one thing. The Classic 350 is THE most popular in its class and when the company decided to heavily update their staple motorcycle, a lot was expected from them. They actually delivered and how! The new Classic 350 is basically an all-new motorcycle but somehow, it magically retains the charm of its previous iteration. The anticipation regarding its launch was sky high, so much so that the motorcycle manufacturer has made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. Why, you ask? Well, the company has received the highest live viewership count for the broadcast of the all-new Classic 350’s launch on YouTube.

The numbers

On September 1st, when RE was launching the new Classic 350, 19,564 live viewers attended the launch, from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon. Royal Enfield is currently the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production and has managed to break the existing record of 13,779 live viewers.

2021 RE Classic 350: Recap

The 2021 Classic 350 is broadly available in 5 variants with the Redditch series serving as the base variant. Other series include Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome. Royal Enfield debuted the new J platform with the Meteor 350 and now we get to see the same platform underpinning the Classic 350 as well.

It is also built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a SOHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For reference, the outgoing model makes 19.1hp and 28Nm. However, it has its own ignition timing, exhaust layout and fueling map.

Royal Enfield has heavily reworked the underpinnings of the Classic 350 as it now utilizes a double-downtube frame as opposed to the basic single-cradle frame found on its previous iteration. Suspension duties are handled by a fatter 41mm telescopic fork. Ground clearance on the 2021 Classic 350 has increased by 35mm, to a fairly substantial 170mm. The braking department is taken care of by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rotor at the rear with dual-channel ABS.