Mahindra XUV700 Receives 5 Stars In Global Ncap Crash Test!

The ever-so-popular Mahindra XUV700 has scored an impressive 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star for child occupant protection. This doesn’t come as a piece of surprising news since Mahindra cars in the past have done well in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV700 already comes loaded with many ADAS features which make it much safer and this result proves that it has a strong structural rigidity as well. Let’s take a look at the result:

Crash test report

The model tested for crash safety was the AX3 variant which comes with dual airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX child mounts. Now, Global Ncap usually uses the base variant for crash testing to ensure an even result across the range. However, the base MX variant of the XUV700 and the AX3 come with the same set of safety features which explains why the AX3 variant was tested. The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head, neck, and chest was good. Driver and passenger’s knees showed good protection. The ISOFIX child seat mounts helped in preventing head injuries to the children. Higher variants of the XUV700 come equipped with ESC, TCS, HLA. The XUV700 also offers many autonomous driving and safety aids such as lane assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Official statements

Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life-saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratize vehicle safety.” David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It’s very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating their ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five stars performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children as well as the availability of AEB, the potential life-saving crash avoidance technology. These are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards an ever-higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety.”