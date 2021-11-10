2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants Explained

The much-awaited next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has finally been at ₹ lakh. The Celerio is offered in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The manual transmission is offered as standard and the AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio is available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors. Let’s take a look at the feature distribution in each variant:

LXI (MT:₹ 4.99 Lakh)

The base LXI trim gets chrome accents on the front grille, body-colored bumpers, manual air-conditioning, pollen filter, power steering, a 12v power socket, fuel consumption display, distance to empty display, driver side sun visor, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist and an engine immobilizer.

VXI (MT: ₹5.63 Lakh) (AMT:₹ 6.13Lakh)

The VXI variant adds body-colored ORVMs, body-colored door handles, full wheel covers, passenger-side vanity mirror, day/night IRVM, 60:40 rear split seat, rear parcel shelf, central locking, power windows with one-touch up/down for driver side, electrically adjustable ORVMs, speed-sensitive auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock. The AMT variants also get an outside temperature display, gear position indicator, and hill-start assist.

ZXI (MT: ₹5.94Lakh) (AMT:₹6.44Lakh)

The ZXI variant gets a smart play dock with USB, AUX and Bluetooth compatibility, 4 speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, ORVMs with turn indicators, security alarm, tilt steering, rear defogger and rear window wiper with washer.

ZXI+ (MT: ₹6.44Lakh) (AMT:₹6.94Lakh)

The top-end ZXI+ variant gets electrically folding ORVM, black B pillars, 15-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, push-button engine start/stop with a smart key and request sensor, smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, driver seat height adjust, and front fog lamps.

Powertrain

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It produces 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.