Triumph Reveals Its Street Twin And Rocket 3 Special Editions!

Only a few weeks after the release of their ‘Gold Line’ special edition lineup, the British motorcycle brand Triumph has yet another trick up its sleeve to attract the riders that are looking for a little more panache on their bikes. This time, the limited-edition lineup is offered for the Street Twin and the Rocket 3 Series. Just as was the case with the Gold Line, the changes are purely cosmetic and all the mechanics remain the same. Unlike the black and triple black lineup of the Rocket 3 released earlier this year, the new lineup shall not be limited by the number and will also make its way to the Indian market next year.

The Street Twin EC1

This bike is inspired by the iconic and vibrant motorcycle culture from East London, and inherits its name from the historic London postal code, ‘EC1’. The bike offers a retro sports look coupled with limited-edition design elements. We see a Matte Aluminum Silver and Matte Silver Ice color scheme, with hand-painted silver lines along the edges where the two paints meet. The side panel and both the mudguards get a Matte Aluminum Silver finish, to give a nice contrast to the black headlamp, black engine covers, and black alloy wheels. The motorcycle will be available for one year all across the world. It is powered by a 900cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that produces 64.1bhp of power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm.

The Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT

The Rocket 3 series gets what is being called the ‘221’ limited edition lineup. Here the 221 represents the world leading torque figures of this bike, produced by the largest 2458cc engine in any production bike. The bike gets a “Red Hopper” color scheme alongside the bikes whooping performance figures written over the tank. The ‘221’ decals also run across the kneepads on both sides.

The red scheme is carried to the front mudguard as well, while the overall bike gets a more blackened treatment to bring out the sophistication. While the Rocket 3 R gets black alloy wheels, the Rocket 3 GT gets silver and black finished for its twin-spoke alloys. The GT also gets a backrest and a bigger windscreen upfront.