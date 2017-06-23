EXCLUSIVE : LWB Mahindra TUV300 (Mahindra TUV500) Snapped Once Again

The long wheelbase Mahindra TUV300 (most likely to be christened as the Mahindra TUV500) is no secret and you must’ve already seen the SUV through our exclusive images earlier. The upcoming SUV is currently undergoing pre-production road test as another test mule of the TUV500 was seen once again courtesy Motoroids reader Chandrasekar L in Chennai.

As reported earlier, the upcoming SUV from Mahidra & Mahindra will feature a full fledged third row with seating for two. The 7-seat setup will most likely be revised and the TUV500 may arrive with a proper bench seat set-up for the third row instead of twin jump seat setup on the TUV300.

Visually, apart from the extended rear, the SUV is not likely to be any different from the TUV300. So expect to see the original’s straight lines and boxy demeanour. The rear end will be different from the TUV300’s as the stretched version’s rear screen will feature a slight rake as compared to the upright one on the TUV300. The tail lamps are different than the TUV300 as well. The TUV500 will continue with the 300’s tail gate mounted spare wheel.

Powering the TUV500 will be the Delhi-NCR specific 1997cc mHawk diesel engine from the XUV500 and Scorpio that produces 140 hp at at 3750 rpm, while its peak torque of 320 Nm comes up at 1600-2800 rpm. On the TUV500, this engine is expected to be clubbed to a six speed manual transmission. Some other features that the TUV500 can come equipped with include keyless entry, alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ORVM’s, a 2 DIN music system, reverse parking sensors and steering mounted controls.