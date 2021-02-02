Mahindra XUV 300 Gets A Petrol Automatic Variant And Connected Tech

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), today announced the introduction of petrol automatic which Mahindra refers to as autoshift on the XUV300. The autoshift top variant, W8(O), will also be equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology. The Electric Sunroof will now be offered from its mid variant – (W6) onwards on both manual & autoshift versions.

More details

Keeping in line with the growing consumer preference for a sunroof, the XUV300 will now offer electric sunroof on the mid-variants of both manual AutoSHIFT variants. With a starting price of just INR 9.4 lakhs (Ex-showroom Petrol W6), the sunroof will now become accessible to a wider base of customers.

Along with these introductions, XUV300 range will also see the introduction of new colours – Dual-tone Red and Dual-tone Aquamarine on all W8(O) AutoSHIFT variants and an all-new Galaxy Grey on its manual W6, W8 & W8(O) variants. Bookings for the all-new petrol autoshift are now open and deliveries will begin from mid-February onwards.

Autoshift gets features like manual mode, creep mode, ESC, hill start assist, tap to switch etc. The engines for the XUV 300 are the same 1.2L turbo petrol producing 110PS of peak power and 200Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed MT and now an autoshift gearbox and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine producing 115PS of peak power and 300Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed MT of a 6-speed AMT.

Official statement

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “The young Indian consumer doesn’t like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience & experiences. Today, we launch our innovative auto transmission autoshift on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways. We also introduce today the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40+ features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today’s consumer.”

Mr Nakra further added, “We are glad to introduce electric sunroof right from the mid-variants of the XUV300. As India’s safest and most feature-loaded SUV, the XUV300 has always strived to inspire consumers to think big about their aspirations and will continue to do so with future introductions.”