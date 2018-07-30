Mahindra U321 MPV Brand Name And Details To Be Announced On July 31, 2018

We’ve, time and again, seen several spy shots of Mahindra & Mahindra’s upcoming MPV. In recent updates, Mahindra & Mahindra has sent out an official invite about the announcement of the brand name and further details of its upcoming MPV, codenamed U321. However, certain leaked documents have already revealed the the MPV will be called Marazzo.

While we’ll learn new details on July 31, 2018, here’s what we know so far:

Based on a new monocoque chassis, the upcoming Mahindra MPV will feature an aggressive fascia with sharp detailing within the headlights and a grille which sports a design somewhat similar to the one on the new Scorpio. Other bits like LED DRLs, projector headlamps, 16″ wheels and roof rails are also expected to be on offer on the outside.

The first proper look at the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra U31 MPV revealed a dual tone black and beige theme, twin circular dials for the instrument cluster with coloured back lit separated by a large digital MID unit. Those particular spy images seemed to be of a lower trim as it missed out on features like push button start, steering mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. The spy image also revealed the manual transmission lever between the two front seats.

Check out key details of the upcoming Mahindra U321 revealed through a spy video here

Engine specifications of the U321 are scarce at the moment but one can expect to see the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine on the MPV which is expected to deliver 140 bhp of power and 330 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra may also offer the 1.99-litre mHawk diesel motor in cities with displacement restrictions.

It’s a matter of hours before we hear more official details so stay tuned for all the latest updates. Meanwhile, check out more spy images of the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV below: