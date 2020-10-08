Mahindra Treo Three-Wheeler With Li-ion Battery Crosses 5,000 Unit Sales Mark

Mahindra Electric Mobility today announced that its lithium-ion battery-powered electric 3-wheeler range, the Mahindra Treo, has crossed the 5,000 units sales milestone in India. The country’s switch to EVs is being led by electric three-wheelers as they are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

Treo customers have been able to clock up to 265 kilometres in a single day given the ease of charging it anywhere, and with some well-planned charging breaks. The Drive by Wire Technology on the Treo which makes it particularly easy to drive has enabled access to a customer base of women owners in India. The Treo range is powered by advanced Lithium-ion Battery Technology with a life of 1.50 lakh+ kilometres. The new Treo provides best-in-segment performance (maximum power of 8kW, peak torque of 42 Nm). It also has the longest wheelbase in its segment resulting in a very spacious cabin.

The Treo can also climb slopes with ease given the highest gradability of 12.7° in the segment. It comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/ 80,000 kms, along with the option of an Extended Warranty of 2 years/ 1,00,000 Kms. Commenting on this milestone, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “I would like to thank our customers for choosing and embracing e-mobility in the country. The Mahindra Treo range has crossed a remarkable sales milestone of 5,000 units and is currently being sold in over 400 districts across the country. Cumulatively, the Treo has travelled a distance of over 35 Million kms on Indian roads, saving 1,925 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions, equivalent to planting 87,500 trees to absorb the same emissions. Given its low running costs, our Treo customer has been able to save up to ₹ 45,000/ year*. This electric 3-wheeler along with its unique styling, superior handling and top performance makes for a smart first and last-mile mobility choice for both drivers and commuters.”