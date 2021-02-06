Mahindra Thar Racks Up 39,000 Bookings Since Its Launch

When we talk about the most popular cars available in our country, the all-new Mahindra Thar manages to remain in the top spots. It was launched on October 2nd, and since then the SUV has been in huge demand. The manufacturer has now reported that the 2020 Thar has received more than 39,000 bookings since October 2nd. In January 2021 alone, the SUV received 6,000 bookings. It is also being reported that the Thar is receiving around 200 to 250 bookings every day.

More details

Waiting period is now above 10 months in select cities. In Jan 2021, over 3,100 units of the new Thar were dispatched to the dealers. This was the highest monthly sales recorded by Thar till date.

To meet growing demand, Mahindra has increased production of Thar from Jan 2021. Waiting period is expected to come down for customers who booked earlier.

Specs and features

Available in two variants – AX and LX, both are available with petrol and diesel engines and 4WD as standard. The former is presented to the hardcore fan and offers 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor is also on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Inside, things look contemporary and there’s a new steering wheel with buttons for cruise control and audio/telephone, while the central infotainment screen gets weather-proof controls and a dedicated screen to display off-road driving information, including wheel turn angle, tilt angle, engine temperature and lots more. The new Thar can wade through 650mm of water and offers an unladen ground clearance of 227mm and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees.