2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Retains Its Badassery

Two absolute legends in two days. Yesterday we saw the unveiling of the 3rd gen of the Suzuki Hayabusa and today, Ford has taken the wraps off the 3rd-gen F-150 Raptor. If you don’t know or have never ever heard about the Raptor as an automobile enthusiast, that would be a bigger lie than the claims of Mumbai locals running on time. So, without further ado, let’s get into what you need to know about the 2021 F-150 Raptor.

More details

Looking at the Raptor, if you know English, the first word that comes to your mind would be ‘badass,’ which it definitely is, certainly more than some cars that claim to be badass. This one doesn’t need an introduction, a tag of any sorts.

It still gets a massive grille upfront with Ford badging across it and features a new LED headlamp system. It gets steel bumpers with a skid plate below for better protection. It looks mean as a Raptor should. The hardware is inspired by Baja 1000, which a tough Mexican off-road race held every year.

On the inside, it gets a new 12” inch digital instrument cluster and a 12” touch infotainment system with nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel and the centre console are both newly designed. It also gets steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Under the hood, it gets the same 3.5L twin-turbo V6 petrol oil burner that is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. While Ford is yet to reveal the final figures of the engine, the company did confirm that these will be “relatively unchanged” compared to the previous-gen model, which made 450hp and 691Nm of torque.

There are several drive modes on offer to further enhance its already established capabilities like slippery, rock crawl, Baja, tow, sport and normal. Although we wanted to finally see a V8 in a Raptor, that wasn’t to be this year.

But, Ford might introduce the Raptor R of the V8 Raptor next year with a 5.2L supercharged V8 borrowed from the Shelby GT500 under its hood. Talking about one of its major USPs, Ford has equipped the Raptor with a 5-link suspension and fox shocks which allows 355.6mm of travel at the front and 381mm travel at the rear which is insane.

This beast stands 335mm above the ground with an approach angle of 33.1 deg, a departure angle of 24.9 deg and a break-over angle of 24.4 deg. Recently, there have been rumours on the internet that the 2021 stock Raptor has done 8 insane high impact jumps and has driven away without any damage during its TVC.

The new Raptor will not come to India very soon. It might at a later stage via the CBU route.