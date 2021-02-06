Renault India Announces Attractive Discounts For February 2021

Renault is gearing up to launch its sub-compact SUV Kiger in the coming few days. The Kiger has already been revealed to the world and needless to say, we are looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Kiger. But before the launch happens, Renault India has rolled out discounts and offers for the month of February. 2020 saw the sales tumbling down but the industry recovered well. And now, manufacturers are looking forward to keeping the momentum going by rolling out discounts and offers.

Renault Kwid

Renault Triber

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

Renault recently took the wraps off its much-awaited B-SUV, the Kiger. The Kiger is a sub-4-metre SUV and was unveiled in India at the same time, made its global debut too. The final production version carries some bits here and there from the concept that was earlier showcased. The Kiger is available in 6 colours – Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Along with that, all variants will include a dual-tone option. Radiant Red is an exclusive colour and will only be available as a top variant under a two-tone colour scheme.

Talking about the Kiger, it seemingly looks like a beefed-up Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

The wheelbase is 2500mm long and it has a boot carrying capacity of 405 litres. It glides on 16” wheels which are blacked out and diamond cut in higher trims. It gets black body claddings on the sides. The rear features a spoiler and a similar-looking crease below the glass area. It gets a pair of inverted C shaped taillights which are extended at the top. It also gets a black bumper with silver-coloured skid plates.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes ambient lighting and a particulate filter.

Kiger is based on CMF-A platform, which underpins the Renault Triber as well. The Kiger will compete with the likes of Sonet, Brezza, XUV 300, Nexon, Magnite, Urban Cruiser and the Venue.