Mahindra Showcases XUV700’s Personalized Safety Alerts

It looks like Mahindra is back at it again with the upcoming XUV700 teasers. We’ve already been shown the auto booster headlamps and largest in class sunroof for the much-awaited SUV. This time Mahindra has teased the ‘personalized over-speeding alerts’ feature. This feature enables you to create a personalized over-speeding message which would go off after the desired speed limit.

Watch teaser

This alert could be in the voice of the driving person’s loved one which could encourage him/her to slow down. This would prove to be quite effective as the alert would have a more psychological effect on the person driving rather than a usual beep for over-speeding. These small but effective features might just set the XUV700 apart from its feature-laden competitors.

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to debut soon and we expect it to launch around September. The SUV is regularly spotted doing final rounds of testing and a reveal might just be around the corner going by the teasers. The Mahindra XUV700 will get 6 or 7 seats and AWD too will be offered as optional. In terms of features, it could offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, flush door handles and dual-zone climate control to name a few.

Powertrain options for the SUV include engines derived from the Thar such as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit. We had also recently reported that the XUV700 will have class-leading figures for both engines. The petrol engine will churn out 200hp and the diesel will produce 185hp. Both will come mated to an automatic or manual transmission.

Mahindra has been hyping everyone up with these teasers and we surely can’t wait to see what this SUV can do. The XUV700 could go against a host of competitors such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector plus, Hyundai Alcazar etc. We’ll be updating this space as soon as Mahindra releases another teaser of an innovative feature so watch out for this space!