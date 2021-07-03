Bajaj Pulsar 250 – What Can We Expect?

Some people might take it with a pinch of salt but the Bajaj Pulsar brand has sort of lost that cult status it once acquired in the market. Be it the wrath of the competition or the arrival of new products, the Bajaj Pulsar’s lineage is getting challenged in more than one way. To revamp the image, Bajaj is currently developing a 250cc iteration of the Pulsar. The quarter-litre roadster has already been spied on previous occasions. So what can we expect from the upcoming Pulsar 250?

More details

The new motorcycle is absolutely going to be a roadster, as confirmed by the spy shots and it will most probably bear the name ‘NS’ to carry forward the legacy.

You might think that the upcoming Pulsar 250 will borrow its underpinnings from the KTM Duke 250, but Bajaj could tread down a different path here. The spy shots suggest that Bajaj could introduce a completely new 250cc powertrain and it could also sit on a different platform as well. As far as performance goes, we can expect it to hover between the Pulsar 220F and the Dominar 250. This new powertrain could come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Talking about the features on offer, Bajaj could equip it with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. All LED lighting setup is expected to be a part of the package. Other mechanical parts expected include conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking will be handled by disc brakes at either end, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle will also feature an upswept exhaust and split seats, adding a bit of sportiness to the upcoming street-fighter offering. When it comes to looks, the spy shots that surfaced online suggested that it is going to boast of a completely new design and it could turn out to be bulkier than the current Pulsar NS motorcycles.

It has been quite some time since we have seen a performance-oriented machine from Bajaj’s stable. And the addition of Pulsar 250 in the portfolio could work wonders for the company. The quarter-litre segment was dead for quite some time but now that it is burning hot again, we wouldn’t mind having another Bajaj motorcycle to choose from.

