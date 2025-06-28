Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Level 2 ADAS (Starting at ₹21.35 Lakh) & New Z8T Variant – Safer, Smarter, and More Loaded Than Ever!

Overview: What You Need to Know
- Scorpio-N now features Level 2 ADAS, a first for Mahindra’s ICE SUVs
- New Z8T variant launched, starting at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Packed with safety tech like Smart Pilot Assist, Front Vehicle Start Alert & Speed Limit Assist
- Celebrates 3 years and 2.5 lakh customers of Scorpio-N’s success
Introduction: The Legend Evolves
Mahindra’s iconic Scorpio-N has already made waves as one of India’s most popular 7-seater SUVs. But now, it’s not just about muscle and presence — it’s about intelligence and innovation. With the rollout of Level 2 ADAS features in the Z8L variant and the launch of a brand-new Z8T variant, Mahindra is giving the Scorpio-N a future-ready makeover. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect — the brand is also celebrating 3 years of Scorpio-N with over 2.5 lakh proud owners.
ADAS That Thinks for You
The big highlight? Level 2 ADAS — a technology previously reserved for luxury cars is now in the Scorpio-N. This includes:
- Forward Collision Warning & Automatic Emergency Braking to avoid mishaps
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for stress-free highway drives
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist for safer lane discipline
- Smart Pilot Assist to help the SUV stay centered
- Traffic Sign Recognition & High Beam Assist, so you never miss a road sign
- And two first-for-Mahindra features:
- Speed Limit Assist adjusts your cruise speed as per posted limits
- Front Vehicle Start Alert, which alerts you when the car ahead starts moving
These features transform the Scorpio-N into a smarter, safer SUV that’s not just commanding on-road but aware and responsive too.
Meet the Z8T – Tech Meets Value
Slotting perfectly between the Z8 and Z8L trims, the new Z8T variant brings that premium feel without burning a hole in your pocket — yep, no need to rob a bank anymore. Mahindra’s loaded it up with:
- R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels
- 12-speaker Sony audio system
- Front camera & parking sensors
- Ventilated front seats
- Electronic parking brake
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- 6-way powered driver seat
It’s a captivating proposition for buyers who want luxury and practicality in a muscular package.
Pricing Table (Ex-Showroom)
|Variant
|Petrol (MT)
|Petrol (AT)
|Diesel 2WD (MT)
|Diesel 2WD (AT)
|Diesel 4WD (MT)
|Diesel 4WD (AT)
|Z8T
|₹20.29 L
|₹21.71 L
|₹20.69 L
|₹22.18 L
|₹22.80 L
|₹24.36 L
|Z8L (7-Seater, ADAS)
|₹21.35 L
|₹22.77 L
|₹21.75 L
|₹23.24 L
|₹23.86 L
|₹25.42 L
|Z8L (6-Seater, ADAS)
|₹21.60 L
|₹22.96 L
|₹22.12 L
|₹23.48 L
|–
|–
Conclusion: The Scorpio-N Just Got Smarter
Mahindra’s made one thing clear — you no longer have to choose between muscle and modern tech. The Scorpio-N now brings brains and brawn together, with ADAS safety smarts and the value-packed Z8T trim. Whether you’re zipping through city traffic or hitting the trails, it’s built to raise your game.