  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Level 2 ADAS (Starting at ₹21.35 Lakh) & New Z8T Variant – Safer, Smarter, and More Loaded Than Ever! Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Level ...

Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Level 2 ADAS (Starting at ₹21.35 Lakh) & New Z8T Variant – Safer, Smarter, and More Loaded Than Ever!

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

Overview: What You Need to Know

  • Scorpio-N now features Level 2 ADAS, a first for Mahindra’s ICE SUVs
  • New Z8T variant launched, starting at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Packed with safety tech like Smart Pilot Assist, Front Vehicle Start Alert & Speed Limit Assist
  • Celebrates 3 years and 2.5 lakh customers of Scorpio-N’s success

Introduction: The Legend Evolves

Mahindra’s iconic Scorpio-N has already made waves as one of India’s most popular 7-seater SUVs. But now, it’s not just about muscle and presence — it’s about intelligence and innovation. With the rollout of Level 2 ADAS features in the Z8L variant and the launch of a brand-new Z8T variant, Mahindra is giving the Scorpio-N a future-ready makeover. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect — the brand is also celebrating 3 years of Scorpio-N with over 2.5 lakh proud owners.

ADAS That Thinks for You

The big highlight? Level 2 ADAS — a technology previously reserved for luxury cars is now in the Scorpio-N. This includes:

  • Forward Collision Warning & Automatic Emergency Braking to avoid mishaps
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for stress-free highway drives
  • Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist for safer lane discipline
  • Smart Pilot Assist to help the SUV stay centered
  • Traffic Sign Recognition & High Beam Assist, so you never miss a road sign
  • And two first-for-Mahindra features:
    • Speed Limit Assist adjusts your cruise speed as per posted limits
    • Front Vehicle Start Alert, which alerts you when the car ahead starts moving

These features transform the Scorpio-N into a smarter, safer SUV that’s not just commanding on-road but aware and responsive too.

Meet the Z8T – Tech Meets Value

Slotting perfectly between the Z8 and Z8L trims, the new Z8T variant brings that premium feel without burning a hole in your pocket — yep, no need to rob a bank anymore. Mahindra’s loaded it up with:

  • R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • 12-speaker Sony audio system
  • Front camera & parking sensors
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • 6-way powered driver seat

It’s a captivating proposition for buyers who want luxury and practicality in a muscular package.

Pricing Table (Ex-Showroom)

VariantPetrol (MT)Petrol (AT)Diesel 2WD (MT)Diesel 2WD (AT)Diesel 4WD (MT)Diesel 4WD (AT)
Z8T₹20.29 L₹21.71 L₹20.69 L₹22.18 L₹22.80 L₹24.36 L
Z8L (7-Seater, ADAS)₹21.35 L₹22.77 L₹21.75 L₹23.24 L₹23.86 L₹25.42 L
Z8L (6-Seater, ADAS)₹21.60 L₹22.96 L₹22.12 L₹23.48 L

Conclusion: The Scorpio-N Just Got Smarter

Mahindra’s made one thing clear — you no longer have to choose between muscle and modern tech. The Scorpio-N now brings brains and brawn together, with ADAS safety smarts and the value-packed Z8T trim. Whether you’re zipping through city traffic or hitting the trails, it’s built to raise your game.

Scroll to Top