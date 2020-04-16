Mahindra Racing Announces Fifth Edition Of Driven By Design Campaign

Mahindra Racing has announced its Driven by Design campaign for the fifth consecutive year, but this time with a twist. Launched on World Art Day, the team is calling artists from across the world to get inventive and send their isolation creations to competition@mahindrafe.com. Entries can also be sent via Mahindra Racing’s social media channels. Unlike previous seasons, this year’s competition is open to all forms of creativity with the theme ‘What’s Your Art?’

The Driven by Design isolation creation can include any type of art, from drawings and written pieces to musical scores and model cars. All artistic pieces can be submitted as images, videos or in written form. The team’s favourite pieces will be featured on its social media channels as it uses art to bring Mahindra Racing fans together during this period of isolation. Team Principal, Dilbagh Gill, will also choose a selection of his favourite entries to win a video call with himself and one of the Mahindra Racing drivers.

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Specifications Revealed; 4WD Version No Longer Available

To help get the creative juices flowing, Mahindra Racing has teamed up with renowned contemporary British artist Popbangcolour to present three art tutorials. Tune in to the team’s social media channels on Friday 17 April, Wednesday 22 April and Monday 27 April 2020 at14:00 (BST). More information can also be found at mahindraracing.com/dbd

Talking about the initiative, Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal, says, “We’ve been asking our creative fans to be involved in our Driven by Design campaign since the 2016/17 season. This year, we want submissions to include all forms of creativity so we can celebrate the diversity of talent out there. For the last five years, I’ve enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can’t wait to see what pieces of rt we receive. Mahindra Racing has enjoyed working with Popbangcolour on our race posters so far this season, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Ian Cook on this campaign.”