Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina Strengthen their Race to Road Technical Partnership

Mahindra Racing and Automobili Pininfarina have announced the strengthening of their partnership which will enable them to develop new technology in the world of high-performance electric mobility. They will be sharing motorsport principles and technologies from the race track to the road which will assist Automobili Pininfarina in developing sustainable and luxurious electric vehicles.

Automobili Pininfarina which is now owned by Mahindra and Mahindra was officially launched in April 2018 at the Rome E-Prix. They have European bases in Italy and Germany and are developing a ustainable luxury car range which will start with the limited-edition Battista pure-electric hypercar. They will be sharing programmes and components including simulation and energy use, composites, the powertrain, cooling systems, wind tunnel work, suppliers and personnel, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E race drivers.

Mahindra Racing is a very promising venture for the Indian manufacturer as it is the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the world’s first all-electric street racing series. They have stats backing them up too as they went on to win at the Berlin E-Prix in 2017. They are determined to push the envelope further in the electric vehicle space while keeping the climate change issues in check.

Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal, said “When we originally started the partnership with Automobili Pininfarina, we looked at us being a technology provider in the sense that we want to transfer the learnings we take from the race track and apply them to the road. We want to leverage the strengths of our organisations; both of us have a pretty strong ecosystem and we want to focus on how to bring these ecosystems together and that’s why the partnership is important. For Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the parent company for both of us, it’s a case of our two investments coming together to bring something special in terms of excitement, luxury and sustainability to the consumer.”

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said “Automobili Pininfarina is on a mission to create electric luxury vehicles the world truly loves, and the role of Mahindra Racing in developing these cars of the future will be an important feature in our anticipated success. Our clients for the Battista pure-electric hypercar have already experienced the pinnacle of EV motorsport through testing Mahindra Racing cars on track. We see many opportunities to develop this relationship on many levels and I am looking forward to Automobili Pininfarina and Mahindra Racing being able to share more details of our exciting and strategic plans in the very near future.”

We will be next seeing Mahindra Racing in action on 29th February Marrakesh E-Prix, round five of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Automobili Pininfarina will mark their presence at the Geneva International Motor Show from 5-15 March.