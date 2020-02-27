Honda Crosses the 3 lac Sales Mark for their BS6 offerings

While the other manufacturers are still busy in making their vehicles BS6 compliant, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has already crossed the sales figure of 3 lac BS6 units. The two-wheelers in Honda’s portfolio which are now BS6 compliant are as follows: Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio BS-VI & Shine BS-VI.

Apart from the above mentioned feat, Honda has also transformed all 4 of their production facilities to accommodate the production of BS6 vehicles and there’s still a month left in the deadline kicking in.

Thanking India for their trust in Honda’s BS-VI offerings, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lac customers are now experiencing #AQuietRevolution led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up. Doubling this delight is Honda’s 6-year warranty package – another first in the two-wheeler industry (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs. 10,000. The coming weeks will see Honda’s BS-VI line-up get more robust with new introductions across segments.”

With the Honda Africa Twin slated to launch on March 5th, things are looking interesting for the Japanese Giant.