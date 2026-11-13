BYD Denza D9 Launched in India at Rs 90 Lakh: Range, Features and Specifications

BYD’s luxury brand, Denza, has officially made its debut in India with two much-anticipated models: the D9 luxury MPV and the Z9 GT Shooting Brake. While both vehicles introduce a fresh electric approach to the luxury space, the D9 stands out for buyers seeking a full-sized, chauffeur-driven MPV powered entirely by electricity. Priced at ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Denza D9 enters a high-end segment currently dominated by the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. Here is a closer look at its design, cabin equipment, battery specifications, and driving range.
Exterior Design
The D9 features a bold, commanding front grille, sleek LED headlamps, and a connected full-width LED tail-lamp bar at the rear. Its long body and upright roofline preserve the classic, boxy silhouette expected of a luxury MPV. Key exterior highlights include:
- 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels
- Power-operated sliding rear doors for easy ingress and egress
- Electrically operated tailgate
- Large 1.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof
- Automatic LED headlights and rain-sensing frameless wipers
Dimensions and Seating Layout
The D9 is a large seven-seater with a 2+2+3 seating arrangement. The second row gets individual captain seats, while the third row can accommodate three passengers.
|Dimensions
|Measurements
|Length
|5,250mm
|Width
|1,960mm
|Height
|1,900mm
|Wheelbase
|3,110mm
|Kerb Weight
|2,915kg
The second-row seats get electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. They also feature memory settings and powered leg rests. The seats can recline up to 152 degrees, making the rear cabin suitable for long journeys.
Interior Features and Equipment
Inside, the dashboard houses a large 15.6-inch floating central touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s instrument cluster. Denza has equipped all three rows with high-end comfort and convenience features:
- 16-speaker Devialet surround sound system
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Dedicated touchscreen controls built into the rear passenger armrests
- Integrated centre console refrigerator
- Panoramic glass roof with a powered sunshade
- Multi-colour cabin ambient lighting
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support
- 50W wireless phone charging pad and six USB charging ports
Depending on how the rear seats are folded or adjusted, the D9 offers flexible luggage space ranging from 689 litres up to 2,436 litres.
Battery, Range and Performance
Powering the Indian-spec D9 is a 115.07kWh second-generation BYD Blade LFP battery. It supplies energy to a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor.
The electric motor produces 456bhp and 365Nm of torque. The MPV uses a front-wheel-drive setup and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.
Key powertrain specifications:
- Battery capacity: 115.07kWh
- Maximum power: 456bhp
- Peak torque: 365Nm
- Claimed range: 730km (NEDC)
- WLTC range: 608km
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
- AC charging: 11kW
- Claimed DC charging: 10-97% in 9 minutes
It also gets Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow driving modes, regenerative braking and vehicle-to-load functionality.
Safety Features and Warranty
The D9 comes with nine airbags, including a front centre airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. It also gets BYD’s DiSus-C intelligent damping suspension system.
The driver assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and emergency lane-keeping assistance.
BYD is offering a six-year or 1.5 lakh km vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 1.6 lakh km high-voltage battery warranty. Complimentary roadside assistance for six years and an 11kW home charger are also part of the launch package.
Price, Bookings and Rivals
The Denza D9 has been launched at Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). BYD has started accepting reservations for the MPV at Rs 10 lakh. However, bookings are currently limited to six cities in India.
These include:
- Mumbai
- Gurugram
- Ahmedabad
- Bengaluru
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
The D9 enters the luxury MPV segment, where it will compete with models such as the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM and MG M9. Unlike the Vellfire and LM, which use hybrid powertrains, the D9 is offered as a fully electric model in India.