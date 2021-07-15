Mahindra Marazzo Is Here To Stay; Could Receive AMT Gearbox Soon

Time and again, rumours regarding Mahindra discontinuing the Marazzo MUV have surfaced on the internet but once again, Mahindra has cleared the air that they won’t be going ahead with the discontinuation of the Marazzo. Instead, there is some exciting news for potential buyers.

More Details

There were reports that the Marazzo will be discontinued, but instead of discontinuation, Mahindra is going to launch an all-new automatic variant. In all probability, Mahindra is going to lend its ‘Autoshift’ technology to the Marazzo.

Official statement

“The Marazzo and the KUV100 are an integral part of our product portfolio. We have invested and launched the BS6 versions of both the Marazzo and the KUV100. We keep upgrading our products from time to time and one can soon expect the Marazzo, to be launched with an AutoShift transmission. The KUV100 is popular in many global markets and we are delighted with its increasing export volumes. All these clearly clarify our commitment to these brands as a part of our product portfolio.”

Marazzo AMT

Recently, Mahindra launched the AutoShift version of the XUV300 petrol. It was already available with the diesel version of the sub-4m compact SUV. Now, the Mahindra Marazzo, which is only available with a diesel engine option will get the same transmission.

Under the hood, the Marazzo AMT will get the same old 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 122 PS and a peak torque of 300 Nm. It gets a six-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra is also working on an array of all-new products to be launched in the Indian market in the coming months. Mahindra will launch the all-new Scorpio and XUV700 in the Indian market. They also confirmed the launch of the XUV900 SUV-Coupe. They will also bring back the XUV500 after discontinuing it after the launch of the XUV700. The XUV500 will come back in an all-new version to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta in the Indian market.