BMW X3 Facelift Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

German carmaker BMW is all set to launch the BMW X3 facelift in India in the coming weeks. BMW has officially started with the pre-booking of the German mid-size SUV. Customers can book their car online as well as at local dealerships. BMW will provide a free upgrade worth ₹2 lakhs which include 20 inch M alloy wheels free to all those who have pre-booked the new X3 facelift. We can expect the BMW X3 facelift to be priced between ₹55 lakhs and ₹70 Lakhs.

What to expect

The facelifted BMW X3 features a new double kidney grille, chrome radiator grille bars, fully adaptive LED headlights, and LED fog lamps in a new hexagonal design. At the rear, the model receives new LED taillights, a low-slung roof spoiler, exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome, and an automatic tailgate. Other exterior changes include a set of new alloy wheels.

On the inside comes equipped with an embossed X logo in chrome located on the doors and the center console, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sun-blind, enlarged panoramic roof, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs, BMW Display Key, welcome light carpet, rear-view camera with park assist, smartphone holder wireless charging for mobile phones, 12.3-inch multifunction instrument display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts Harman Kardon surround sound system, Apple Car Play, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

The facelifted BMW X3 will have 2 engine options: one petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine is a two-liter, four-cylinder engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm between 1,45o–4,800 rpm and a two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d is tuned to produce 190 hp of power and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

Safety features of the all-new BMW X3 include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor. A few other highlights of the new BMW X3 Petrol include BMW xDrive, adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 weight distribution and driving modes (EcoPro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+).