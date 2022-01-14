Trending: 
2021: The Cars Which Left A Lasting Impact
Home News BMW X3 Facelift Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

BMW X3 Facelift Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

|
Added in: News
Follow Motoroids on Goolge News

German carmaker BMW is all set to launch the BMW X3 facelift in India in the coming weeks. BMW has officially started with the pre-booking of the German mid-size SUV. Customers can book their car online as well as at local dealerships. BMW will provide a free upgrade worth ₹2 lakhs which include 20 inch M alloy wheels free to all those who have pre-booked the new X3 facelift. We can expect the BMW X3 facelift to be priced between ₹55 lakhs and ₹70 Lakhs. 

BMW X3 facelift 3 new

What to expect

The facelifted BMW X3 features a new double kidney grille, chrome radiator grille bars, fully adaptive LED headlights, and LED fog lamps in a new hexagonal design. At the rear, the model receives new LED taillights, a low-slung roof spoiler, exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome, and an automatic tailgate. Other exterior changes include a set of new alloy wheels.

BMW X3 facelift 2 new

On the inside comes equipped with an embossed X logo in chrome located on the doors and the center console, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sun-blind, enlarged panoramic roof, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs, BMW Display Key, welcome light carpet, rear-view camera with park assist, smartphone holder wireless charging for mobile phones, 12.3-inch multifunction instrument display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts Harman Kardon surround sound system, Apple Car Play, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

BMW X3 facelift 4 new

The facelifted BMW X3 will have 2 engine options: one petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine is a two-liter, four-cylinder engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm between 1,45o–4,800 rpm and a two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d is tuned to produce 190 hp of power and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

BMW X3 facelift interior 4

Safety features of the all-new BMW X3 include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor. A few other highlights of the new BMW X3 Petrol include BMW xDrive, adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 weight distribution and driving modes (EcoPro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+).

News
,
Read More »
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Archives

 