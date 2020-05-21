Mahindra Group Seeks To Help Migrants Complete Their Journey Home

Apart from spearheading a multi-dimensional organization like Mahindra, Anand Mahindra is also known for his contributions to society. Twiterratis however, are familiar with another side of Anand Mahindra. He often gains the limelight for his wit and for helping out the society by making major announcements. During the recent global pandemic as well, led by Anand Mahindra, Mahindra group has helped with whatever they can. In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra announced that they will be addressing the transportation issue which the migrants are facing in reaching their homes.

More details

The issues which are being faced by migrant workers aren’t hidden from anyone. Thousands of migrant workers are going through a helpless phase where they are left stranded and are compelled to return to their homes. Because of the lockdown still in place, transportation means aren’t readily available, and as a result, they are covering thousands of kilometres on foot. Many migrant workers are travelling the distance with their respective families and are running out of things which they need to survive. The authorities too are paying little to no heed to their problems.

In such troublesome and dark times, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd took it to twitter to announce that they will provide support to people migrating back home by collaborating with 139 district magistrates in UP, Bihar and Odisha. They are looking forward to collaborating with their automotive and tractor dealers in the states mentioned above. This brilliant idea soon got the appreciation by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

It is people like Anand Mahindra and Rajesh Jejurikar who become the guiding light to many during such gloomy times. Their efforts are surely laudable as the migrant workers who lost all hope, need all kinds of assistance and support in reaching their homes safe and sound.