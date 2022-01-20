Mahindra Gifts Custom XUV700 To Paralympics Medallist Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara, our nation’s champion has finally received her Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition. Avani is an Indian Paralympian and rifle shooter. At the 2020 Paralympics, Avani bagged the first position in 10m rifle shooting and the third position in 50m rifle shooting. With this Avani became the first Indian woman to bring home a Paralympic gold medal.

To add more to her glory, currently, Avani Lekhara is World No. 2 in Women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 as per the World Shooting Para Sports Rankings. In August 2021, Anand Mahindra had shown his intent to present a customized and bespoke XUV700 to the nation’s daughter. Now, the wait is finally over, and Avani has received hew Gold Edition XUV700. Avani has shared the pictures of her new chariot through her Twitter account and has extended gratitude to the company.

Champion’s Chariot

This champion very well deserves this chariot. The car has been customized from the inside out. While the exterior flaunts the gold accents and decals, the interior gets some amazing mechanical elements to extend comfort to our champion. The gold decals are spread all around the car. At the face of the vehicle, we see a gold Mahindra badging with a golden grille. Along the side, we get to see a gold accent saying, ‘SH1-10m’ over the fender. This lettering represents the event that Avani won the gold in.

Around the back, everything is written in gold, from the Mahindra logo, the XUV700 logo to the rear shooter decal. All and all, Avani Lekhara’s achievement has been immortalized by embossing her performance record as a badge on this XUV700. The inside also features similar Gold accents on all six seats and IP Panel which have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents. The custom-made XUV700 is equipped with a special seat that has two operations – forward and return. The forward travel makes the seat move out of the vehicle and lowers down to ensure easy ingress and egress of the co-driver.

Further, the seat lowering function decreases the ingress and egress height and allows a smooth shift from the regular wheelchair to the special seat. This gift from Mahindra not only boosts the morale of our athletes, as rightly said by Avani, “Cars like these are a big step towards a more inclusive India”